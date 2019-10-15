  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian economy to grow at 6.1% in 2019 as IMF lowers its projection

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 15: Indian economy is likely to grow at 6.1 percent in 2019 and 7.0 per cent in 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s latest projection.

    The latest 6.1 percent prediction is 1.2 percent down from IMF's April projections.

    On Sunday, the World Bank in its latest edition of the South Asia Economic Focus said India's growth rate is projected to fall to 6 per cent in 2019 from 6.9 per cent of 2018.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    India's GDP growth rate slipped to 5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019-20, the lowest in over six years. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019 and 2020, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent for both the years, saying its gross domestic product (GDP) will now grow respectively at the rate of 7 per cent and 7.2 per cent, reflecting a weaker-than-expected outlook for domestic demand.

    ['All-around mismanagement' by Modi govt has caused economic slowdown: Manmohan Singh]

    However, India will still be the fastest-growing major economy of the world and much ahead of China, the Washington-based global financial institution had said.

    Sharp deceleration in manufacturing output and subdued farm sector activity pulled down India's GDP growth to over six-year low of 5 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2019-20, according to official data released last month.

    More IMF News

    Read more about:

    imf indian economy

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 19:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue