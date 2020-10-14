YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian economy in tatters, colossal downfall in pursuit of PM's 5 trillion dream: Abhishek Banerjee

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 14: Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said the country''s economy is in "tatters", and described IMF''s projections of Bangladesh surpassing India in terms of per capita GDP as "our colossal downfall" in pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "5 trillion dream".

    Abhishek, who is an MP and also president of TMC youth congress, posted a news clip on his Twitter handle to take a dig at the Union government.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    "Indian Economy in tatters, as even Bangladesh is set to overtake us in Per Capita GDP as per @IMFNews''s World Economic Outlook. Listen carefully, it''s not their resurgence, but our colossal downfall, in pursuit of @narendramodi Ji''s 5 Trillion dream!," Abhishek, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said.

    The PM has set a goal of making India a USD 5-trillion economy by 2024.

    Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on IMF projections

    The International Monetary Fund had said on Tuesday said the Indian economy, severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year.

    India however, is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021, thus regaining the position of the fastest-growing emerging economy, surpassing China''s projected growth rate of 8.2 per cent, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

    More TMC News

    Read more about:

    tmc politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X