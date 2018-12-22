  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Indian diplomats once again face harassment by Pakistan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 22: Indian diplomats have once again faced harassment by neighbour Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs has reportedly taken up the matter with their Pakistani counterpart.

    Indian diplomats once again face harassment by Pakistan
    Indian diplomats once again face harassment by Pakistan

    News agency ANI quoting sources reported that many Indian diplomats in Pakistan facing harassment, new gas connections not being issued, guests visiting diplomats being harassed, internet services of some senior officials also blocked. Incident of an intruder entering an official's house in early December also reported.

    Also read: Mumbai terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed writes column for Pakistani newspaper on Kashmir issue

    In fact, in March, India and Pakistan agreed to resolve through talks all issues regarding treatment of their diplomats stationed in the other country.

    The two countries decided to resolve the matters related to the treatment of diplomats and diplomatic premises, in line with the 1992 "Code of Conduct for the treatment of diplomatic/consular personnel in India and Pakistan.

    According to the code of conduct, the two countries will ensure "smooth and unhindered functioning of their diplomatic and consular officials in conformity with recognised norms of international law and practice".

    Read more about:

    pakistan new delhi ministry of external affairs

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 12:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue