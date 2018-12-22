Indian diplomats once again face harassment by Pakistan

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 22: Indian diplomats have once again faced harassment by neighbour Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs has reportedly taken up the matter with their Pakistani counterpart.

News agency ANI quoting sources reported that many Indian diplomats in Pakistan facing harassment, new gas connections not being issued, guests visiting diplomats being harassed, internet services of some senior officials also blocked. Incident of an intruder entering an official's house in early December also reported.

In fact, in March, India and Pakistan agreed to resolve through talks all issues regarding treatment of their diplomats stationed in the other country.

The two countries decided to resolve the matters related to the treatment of diplomats and diplomatic premises, in line with the 1992 "Code of Conduct for the treatment of diplomatic/consular personnel in India and Pakistan.

According to the code of conduct, the two countries will ensure "smooth and unhindered functioning of their diplomatic and consular officials in conformity with recognised norms of international law and practice".