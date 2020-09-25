YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China SP Balasubrahmanyam
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian delegate walks out of UN General Assembly hall as Imran Khan begins his speech

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 25: Indian delegate on Friday walked out of the UN General Assembly Hall when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan began his speech.

    Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations TS Tirumurti took to Twitter and said that Pakistan PM Imran Khan's statement at the 75th UN General Assembly is a "new diplomatic low".

    TS Tirumurti
    TS Tirumurti

    "Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, warmongering and obfuscation of Pakistan's persecution of its own minorities and of its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits," he said.

    Imran Khan virtually addressed the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address on Saturday at 6:30 pm (New York time: 9 am)

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india pakistan

    Story first published: Friday, September 25, 2020, 23:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X