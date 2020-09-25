Indian delegate walks out of UN General Assembly hall as Imran Khan begins his speech

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 25: Indian delegate on Friday walked out of the UN General Assembly Hall when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan began his speech.

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations TS Tirumurti took to Twitter and said that Pakistan PM Imran Khan's statement at the 75th UN General Assembly is a "new diplomatic low".

"Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, warmongering and obfuscation of Pakistan's persecution of its own minorities and of its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits," he said.

Imran Khan virtually addressed the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address on Saturday at 6:30 pm (New York time: 9 am)