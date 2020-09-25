Indian delegate walks out of UN General Assembly hall as Imran Khan begins his speech

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 25: Indian delegate on Friday walked out of the UN General Assembly Hall when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan began his speech.

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations TS Tirumurti took to Twitter and said that Pakistan PM Imran Khan's statement at the 75th UN General Assembly is a "new diplomatic low".

"Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, warmongering and obfuscation of Pakistan's persecution of its own minorities and of its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits," he said.

Imran Khan virtually addressed the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address on Saturday at 6:30 pm (New York time: 9 am).

In his pre-recorded video statement to the General Debate at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan made references to India''s internal affairs, including Jammu and Kashmir.

India hits out at Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at CICA meet

The Indian delegate in the general assembly hall walked out when PM Khan started his usual diatribe about India.

Sunil Gavaskar defends himself, says never blamed Anushka | Oneindia News

India has firmly told Pakistan that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and shall continue to be an integral part of India. New Delhi has maintained that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are internal matters to India.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir''s special status on August 5 last year and bifurcating it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.