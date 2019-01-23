Indian community in UK pays tribute to Karnataka seer Shivakumara Swami

India

oi-PTI

By Pti

London, Jan 23: The Kannada community in Britain held a candle vigil condolence prayer for Shivakumara Swamij, who passed away in Karnataka on Monday after a prolonged illness.

The candlelight vigil was organised in collaboration with the Lambeth Basaveshwara foundation on Monday. Swamiji, known as 'Walking God' among his countless followers, had donated the foundation stone for the Basaveshwara statue in London.

According to Dr Neeraj Patil, the former Mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth, the foundation stone is embedded at the base of the statue. Dr Patil said Swamiji's contribution to social work and eradication of child poverty in India is unparalleled and will always be remembered.

The 111-year-old head of the Siddaganga Math in Karnataka died Monday after prolonged illness, the seminary said. His last rites was performed at Tumkur in Karnataka on Tuesday.

Members of The Lambeth Basaveshwara foundation On 20th January 2019 a special prayer was organized by The Lambeth Basaveshwara foundation for the health and well-being of His Holiness Shri Shri Shiva Kumar Swami ji at the Basaveshwara statue in London. Siddaganga Mutt Police personnel manage the crowd as the mortal remains of 111-year-old pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumara Swamiji are being taken for final rites at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakaru, Karnataka, Tuesday, Jan 22, 2019. PTI photo Procession of mortal remains Mortal remains of 111-year-old pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumara Swamiji being taken to be kept for 'Antin Darsan' (public viewing) at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakaru, Karnataka, Monday, Jan 21, 2019. (PTI Photo) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others attend the last rites of 111-year-old pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakaru, Karnataka, Tuesday, Jan 22, 2019. (PTI Photo)