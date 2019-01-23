  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Indian community in UK pays tribute to Karnataka seer Shivakumara Swami

    By Pti
    |

    London, Jan 23: The Kannada community in Britain held a candle vigil condolence prayer for Shivakumara Swamij, who passed away in Karnataka on Monday after a prolonged illness.

    The candlelight vigil was organised in collaboration with the Lambeth Basaveshwara foundation on Monday. Swamiji, known as 'Walking God' among his countless followers, had donated the foundation stone for the Basaveshwara statue in London.

    According to Dr Neeraj Patil, the former Mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth, the foundation stone is embedded at the base of the statue. Dr Patil said Swamiji's contribution to social work and eradication of child poverty in India is unparalleled and will always be remembered.

    The 111-year-old head of the Siddaganga Math in Karnataka died Monday after prolonged illness, the seminary said. His last rites was performed at Tumkur in Karnataka on Tuesday.

    Members of The Lambeth Basaveshwara foundation

    Members of The Lambeth Basaveshwara foundation

    On 20th January 2019 a special prayer was organized by The Lambeth Basaveshwara foundation for the health and well-being of His Holiness Shri Shri Shiva Kumar Swami ji at the Basaveshwara statue in London.

    Siddaganga Mutt

    Siddaganga Mutt

    Police personnel manage the crowd as the mortal remains of 111-year-old pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumara Swamiji are being taken for final rites at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakaru, Karnataka, Tuesday, Jan 22, 2019. PTI photo

    Procession of mortal remains

    Procession of mortal remains

    Mortal remains of 111-year-old pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumara Swamiji being taken to be kept for 'Antin Darsan' (public viewing) at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakaru, Karnataka, Monday, Jan 21, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others attend the last rites of 111-year-old pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakaru, Karnataka, Tuesday, Jan 22, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    Read more about:

    shivakumara swamiji karnataka london

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 10:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue