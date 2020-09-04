Indian Coast Guard successfully douse fire in accommodation area onboard Crude oil tanker

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 04: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships successfully doused fire in accommodation area onboard MT New Diamond, a Panama-flagged oil tanker.

The ICG had rushed three vessels to the Central-eastern Sri Lankan coast to help fight a massive fire onboard MT New Diamond, a Panama-flagged oil tanker.

ICG ship Shaurya is continuously fighting fire with 3 tugs engaged in boundary cooling to prevent reignition.

In a swift sea and air coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, the Coast Guard said it immediately diverted ICG Ships Shaurya, Sarang and Samudra Paheredar, besides a Dornier aircraft for the firefight on oil tanker New Diamond.

"Assistance sought by Sri Lanka Navy from @IndiaCoastGuard for fire and explosion onboard Oil Tanker #MTNewDiamond 37 NM east off Sri Lanka coast. ICG ships and aircraft deployed for immediate assistance, it said in a tweet, tagging the Defence Minister of India and the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.