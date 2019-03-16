  • search
    Indian Coast Guard rescues 16 Scientists off Karnataka coast

    Bengaluru, Mar 16: Indian Coast Guard ships doused a major fire on board a ship and saved the lives of scientists off the Mangaluru coast in Karnataka on Friday.

    Indian Coast Guard ships doused a major fire on board a ship. Courtesy: @IndiaCoastGuard
    Coast Guard ships -Vikram and Shoor- doused a major fire on board a ship, SCI Research Vessel Sagar Sampada - carrying around 30 crew and 16 scientists, off the Mangaluru coast in Karnataka.

    The ship has been brought back to Mangaluru port.

    After the fire was put out, the research vessel was escorted to the New Mangalore harbour, the Coast Guard said in the tweet. The research vessel was equipped to carry out research in marine biology and fishery, reported news agency ANI.

    Sagar Sampada:

    Fishery Oceanographic Research Vessel Sagar Sampada is an Indian research vessel that is equipped to carry out multidisciplinary research in oceanography, marine biology and fishery science.

    The vessel is currently managed and operated by the Centre for Marine Living Resources & Ecology (CMLRE), Kochi, a research institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, and is operated from Kochi.

    FORV Sagar Sampada is a platform for interdisciplinary expeditions in and around the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, with participation from various institutions, from India and abroad.

    Read more about:

    karnataka indian coast guard

