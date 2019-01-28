  • search
    Indian coast guard recruitment 2019: New jobs announced, apply before Jan 31

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 28: The Indian Coast Guard has released a notification regarding the invitation of applications for the post of Yantrik and Navik (General Duty) 10+2 Entry

    Interested candidates can apply directly through the official website of the Indian Coast Guard: www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

    Indian coast guard recruitment 2019: New jobs announced, apply before Jan 31

    Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Here's the list of vacancies:

    The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and physical fitness test.

    Yantrik Diploma Entry 02/2019 Batch

    No of vacancies- Not specified

    Pay scale- Rs 29,200 (Level 5)

    Eligibility Criteria- Candidates who wish to apply for the post must fall under the age bracket of 18-22 years of age (born between 01 Aug 1997 to 31 Jul 2001). The applicants must pass Matriculation or equivalent and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering Approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) with 60%.

    Navik (General Duty) 10+2 Entry 02/2019 Batch

    No of posts- Not specified

    Pay scale- Rs 21,700 (Level 3)

    Eligibility Criteria- The candidates who wish to apply for the post must fall under the age bracket of 18-22 years of age (born between 01 Aug 1997 to 31 Jul 2001). The candidates applying for the post must have passed 10+2 passed with 50% marks aggregate in total and minimum 50% aggregate in Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Central/State Government.

    Important dates to remember:

    The beginning of submission of online application- January 21, 2019

    Last date to submit the online application- January 31, 2019

    Selection process

    

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
