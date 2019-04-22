Indian Coast Guard on high alert after Sri Lanka blasts that killed 290

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 22: Indian Coast Guard are on high alert along the maritime boundary with Sri Lanka on Monday. Ships and maritime surveillance aircraft Dornier deployed on the maritime border to prevent any attempts by suicide bombing perpetrators to escape from Sri Lanka.

Earlier in the day, Indian Coast Guard apprehended four Indian fishermen from the 4th islet in Rama Setu near Dhanushkodi in Rameswaram Island, officials said. They were later released after being interrogated at the Mandapam Coast Guard station.

Sri Lanka blasts: 6 Indians among 290 killed, 24 suspects arrested

In the wake of the serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and police have stepped security along the coastal lines to prevent any possible infiltration from Sri Lanka via sea route. Over 250 people were killed while more than 400 people sustained injuries in the blast.

Also, police have stepped up security in all churches in coastal areas including fish landing centre near Danushkodi.

