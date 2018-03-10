Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Crash Lands In Raigad | OneIndia News

An Indian Coast Guard helicopter crash-landed near Murud's Nandgaon in Raigad district on Saturday. Four officers were onboard. One female officer has been injured and others are reported to be safe. The chopper crashed 160 kms south of Mumbai at 1440 hours.

Indian Navy Seaking helicopter with a medical team onboard has taken off to provide cover to Indian Coast Guard helicopter.

All 4 crew members of the helicopter rescued and flown back to the Naval Hospital INHS Asvini at Mumbai. One ICG lady pilot has suffered injuries being treated.

Photo of Indian Coast Guard helicopter that made a hard landing near Murud's Nandgaon in Raigad district. All 4 crew members of the helicopter rescued & flown back to the Naval Hospital INHS Asvini at Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/dT6JvBL54V — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2018

OneIndia News

