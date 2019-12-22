  • search
    Indian citizens don’t have to declare religion to open bank accounts

    New Delhi, Dec 22: Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar on Saturday denied the "baseless rumours" that Indian citizens need to declare their religion for the opening of bank accounts and KYC purpose.

    Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar

    The clarification comes after a news report suggested that Indian banks may ask depositors and customers to list their religion.

    "There is no requirement for #Indian citizens to declare their religion for opening/ existing #Bank account or for #KYC. Do not fall for baseless rumours about any such move by Banks," Kumar said in a late evening tweet.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 8:03 [IST]
