    Indian, Chinese troops clash near Naku La in Sikkim sector

    New Delhi, May 10: Troops of India and China were involved in a fierce face-off and many of them sustained minor injuries in the clash near Naku La in the Sikkim sector along the Sino-Indo border on Saturday, official sources said.

    The troops disengaged after dialogue at the local level, they said. "Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. Such an incident occurred after a long time," said a source.

    This is not the first time when Indian and Chinese soldiers have faced off each other along the border.

    In September 2019, a scuffle broke out between Indian and Chinese soldiers on the bank of the Pangong Tso Lake in eastern Ladakh but the matter was resolved through talks between the two militaries.

    The Indian and Chinese troops had exchanged blows with each other last time in August 2017 near Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

