    Indian-Chinese forces clashed with stones and sticks at Galwan Valley

    New Delhi, June 16: The Indian and Chinese side clashes with rods and stones as a result of which there were casualties on both sides.

    The incident was very similar to the one that took place on May 5 and 6 at the north bank of the Pangong Tso lake, in which several soldiers were injured. This had in fact led to the military build ups along the Line of Actual Control from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

    India-China stand off: Casualties on both sides says Indian Army

    After reports said that an Indian Army officer and two jawans have lost their lives at the Galwan Valley, the Army later clarified that there have been casualties on both sides. Casualties have been suffered on both sides in the violent stand off during the de-escalation process with China in the Galwan Valley, the Indian Army said in an amended statement.

    During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation, the earlier statement from the Army said.

    China on the other hand said that Indian troops on Monday seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying and carrying out provocative attacks on the Chinese soldiers. This resulted in serious physical clashes, the Chinese foreign minister told Global Times.

    China in the midst of a very significant modernisation of its nuclear programme: Think Tank

    China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the minister also said.

    China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, the Chinese FM also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 14:35 [IST]
