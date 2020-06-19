  • search
    Indian Army will deal with situation firmly, if Beijing attempts to change status quo

    New Delhi, June 19: Beijing should not disregard the agreements and make attempts to unilaterally change the status quo and if they do so, then the Indian Army will deal with the situation firmly.

    China will not be able to change the status quo unilaterally, an official tells OneIndia. China is known to try and execute its walk-in strategy, but this was met with a very strong response by the Indian Army.

    Army, Navy and Air force put on high alert after Galwan valley clash with China

      India-China border dispute: IAF chief makes quiet visit to forward air bases | Oneindia News

      On Monday a violent skirmish broke out between the Indian and Chinese troops in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. The Indian soldiers matched up to the Chinese and rough estimates available suggest that at least 35 PLA soldiers had to be evacuated.

      Including the commanding officer, the 35 PLA soldiers were either killed or injured, the officer cited above said.

      Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, while underscoring the need for peace also said that India is capable of giving a befitting reply. This is the same message that he would give out during the all party meeting that is being held.

      In another encouraging development, Indian Army engineers have completed a 60 metre bridge over the Galwan river in eastern Ladakh. Hindustan Times reported that this would consolidated India's hold of the sensitive sector by allowing Indian infantry to move across the cold mountain river and also protect the 255 kilometre strategic road from Darbuk to Daulat Beg Oldie.

      The bridge was completed on Thursday and this signalled that the projects executed by the Border Road Organisation will continue despite attempts being made by the People's Liberation Army to stall them.

      indian army beijing

      Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 17:26 [IST]
