Indian Army sights footprints of Yeti near Makalu Base camp, tweets photo

New Delhi, Apr 30: The Indian Army on Monday claimed to have sighted footprints of the Himalayan mythical creature - Yeti near the Makalu Base Camp located in North-Eastern Himalayas.

Sharing images on their official Twitter handle, the Indian Army said their Mountaineering Expedition Team found the Yeti's "mysterious footprints measuring 32X15 inches".

"For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32×15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019," the Army tweeted. "This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past."

Former BJP MP Tarun Vijay responded to the Army saying, "Congratulations, we are always proud of you. salutes to the #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team. But please, you are Indian, dont call Yeti as beast. Show respect for them. If you say he is a 'snowman'."

There have been researches over the existence of the mythical character, with some people claiming to have seen it.​ But none of them were conclusive.

In fact, several studies showed that what was believed to be evidence of Yeti footmarks and sightings, actually came from mountain bears.

What is Yeti?

The Yeti is also known in popular culture as 'The Abominable Snowman', owing to descriptions and first person accounts of its large size and terrifying nature.

Abominable Snowman is an ape-like creature taller than an average human, that is said to inhabit the Himalayas, Siberia, Central and East Asia. The names Yeti and Meh-Teh are commonly used by the people indigenous to the region, and are part of their history and mythology. Stories of the Yeti first emerged as a facet of Western popular culture in the 19th century.

The legend of the Yeti lives on in popular culture, with several references to it in literature, movies, music and games. Scientists regularly debunk the theory, attributing "sightings" and "evidence" to other species inhabiting the mountains like bears.