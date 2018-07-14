Indian Army recruitment 2018: Check vacancies, salary details

New Delhi, July 14: The Indian Army recruitment 2018 notification has been released. The Indian Army has invited unmarried male and female engineering graduates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in all arms/services.

Widows of defence personnel can also apply for the same. The course will commence in April 2019 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennal, Tamil Nadu. Those selected will be granted short service commission on probation in the rank of Lt. The duration of the training will be 49 weeks. A stipend of Rs 56,100 per month will be offered during training.

Indian Army recruitment vacancy details

SSC (T)-52 and SSCW (T)-23

Civil: Men (48), Women (4)

Mechanical: Men (16), Women (3)

Electrical/Electrical and Electronics: Men (22), Women (2)

Aeronautical/Aviation/Ballistics/Avionics: Men (12)

Computer Science and Engineering/ Computer Technology/ Information tech/ M.Sc Computer Science: Men (31), Women (3)

Electronics and Telecom/ Telecommunication/ Electronics & Communication/ Satellite Communication: Men (28), Women (2)

Electronics/ Opto Electronics/ Fibre Optics/ Micro Electronics and Microwave: Men (11)

Production Engineering: Men (3)

Architecture/ Building Construction Technology: Men (4)

Widows of defence personnel



SSC (W) (Non tech) (Non UPSC): 1

SSC (W) (Tech): 1

How to apply

Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on the recent notification for the SSC. There is a list, click on the pdf file and read the entire notification. Keep all relevant documents ready and apply.

Educational qualification:

The aspirant should be holding the relevant engineering degree or should be in the final year of engineering course. Those studying in the final year of engineering course will have to submit proof of passing by April 1, 2019 and engineering degree certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training.

Educational qualification for widows:

SSCW (Non Tech) (Non UPSC): The aspirant should be a graduate in any discipline.

SSCW (Tech): The aspirant should have pursued BE/B.Tech in any engineering stream.

Age limit:

SSC (T)-52 men and SSCW (T) 23 women: The age of the aspirant should be not exceed 27 years and should be minimum 20 years.

Widows of defence personnel: The age of the aspirant should be not exceed 35 years.

Indian Army recruitment 2018 pay Scale

Lieutenant: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500

Captain: Rs 61,300 to Rs 1,93,900

Major: Rs 69,400 to Rs 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel: Rs 1,21,200 to Rs 2,12,400

Colonel: Rs 1,30,600 to Rs 2,15,900

Brigadier: Rs 1,39,600 to Rs 2,17,600

Major General: Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale: Rs 1,82,200 to Rs 2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG +Scale: Rs 2,05,400 to Rs 2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG): Rs 2,25,000 (fixed)

COAS: Rs 2,50,000 (fixed)