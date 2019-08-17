  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Army jawan martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 17: An Indian Army solider has been martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

    Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa lost his life after Pakistan violated the ceasefire at the Nowshera sector, Rajouri today.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Lance Naik, 35 had served in the Indian Army for the past 15 years. He hailed from Uttarakhand.

    Heavy firing was reported from the Pakistan side. The Indian Army retaliated strongly.

    Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

    At UNSC meet on Kashmir, here is who backed Pakistan

    The firing from across the border started in Nowshera sector at around 6.30 am, prompting strong and effective retaliation by Indian Army guarding the border, the official said.

    The exchange of fire between the two sides was on when the last reports were received.

    However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing which was unprovoked, the spokesman said.

    Last month, two army personnel and a 10-day old baby were killed and several civilians injured in heavy Pakistani shelling and firing in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.

    More INDIAN ARMY News

    Read more about:

    indian army ceasefire violation

    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 13:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue