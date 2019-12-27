  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    Indian Army hits back: Two Pakistan soldiers killed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 27: The Indian Army in retaliatory action has killed two Pakistani soldiers, following a ceasefire violation at the Hajipur sector along the Line of Control.

    The two soldiers who were killed have been identified as Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Eshan.

    Representational Image

    Pakistan, it may be recalled had violated the ceasefire, as a result of which one Indian soldier was martyred. A civilian was also killed while another was injured. The soldier was martyred in unprovoked action by Pakistan. The Indian Army said that it had responded to Pakistan firing strongly and befittingly.

    2,000 plus and counting: Pakistan violates ceasefire once again

      NEWS AT NOON, DECEMBER 27th

      Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday night had fired mortar shells and small arms to target BSF positions along the International Border at the Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF said that it had given a befitting reply to this unprovoked action by Pakistan.

      Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 7:19 [IST]
