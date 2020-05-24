  • search
    Indian Army dismisses reports of detention of Indian soldiers by China

    New Delhi, May 24: The Indian Army on Sunday denied reports that India soldiers were detained by Chinese troops.

    "There has been no detention of Indian soldiers at the borders. We categorically deny this. It only hurts national interests when media outlets publish unsubstantiated news", an official statement from the army said.

    The build up started after the PLA personnel attacked the Indian Army soldiers with sticks and stones on May 5. India has maintained that its forces are well within its territory. The Chinese Army in fact had started building a bunker in order to restrict access to an area where Indian soldiers regularly patrol.

    India maintains that a distance is being maintained to avoid a situation which erupted on May 5.

    As tensions rise, India says change in status quo by China at LAC is not acceptable

    While maintaining that the situation is unprecedented, India believes that there ought to be a solution soon. The change in the status quo by China is not acceptable, India also maintains. India has also pointed out that there has been a marked increase in the number of Chinese transgressions along the LAC.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 24, 2020, 16:34 [IST]
