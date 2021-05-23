Bloodbath in crypto market: Bitcoin plunges to $38,000 after China issues new laws for using cryptocurrencies

Indian Army dismisses media report claiming minor face-off with Chinese troop in Galwan Valley

New Delhi, May 23: The Indian Army on Sunday dismissed a media report which claimed that a minor face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops took place this month near Eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

"An article titled "Minor face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley" published in The Hindu on 23 May 2021 has been taken note of. It is clarified that NO such minor face-off has taken place between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in the first week of May 2021 as reported," the Indian Army wrote on its official twitter handle.

"The article seems to be inspired by sources who may be trying to derail the ongoing process for early resolution of issues in Eastern Ladakh," it added.

"Media professionals are requested to clarify actual versions/positions on incidents involving the Indian Army from authorised sources in the Indian Army and not base reports on un-corroborated inputs from third parties," it further said.

Popular media publication The Hindu had quoted a senior government official who claimed that a minor face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops was reported in the no-patrolling zone at Eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in the first week of May and no clash happened as the both sides disengaged quickly.

"After the no-patrolling zones were created last year, the two sides occasionally conduct reconnaissance to see if the other side has crossed the line. The patrols are sent at different times. On the particular day, the Indian and Chinese patrols reached the area at the same time, a minor face-off happened but they returned quickly," the media quoted the official as saying.

India and China completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points.

There was no visible forward movement in disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points as the Chinese side did not show flexibility in their approach on it at the 11th round of military talks with the Indian Army on April 9.

Story first published: Sunday, May 23, 2021, 22:22 [IST]