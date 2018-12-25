  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Indian Army Day: Competitions for general public being organised, last day to enrol Jan 9

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 25: Every year, January 15th is observed as the Army Day. On this day, the Indian Army showcases its strength and valour. It is a day to salute the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country.

    The Army observes this day to honour the first Indian Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army KC Cariappa, who took over the reins of the Indian Army, 15 January 1949. Field Marshal Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

    Indian Army Day: Competitions for general public being organised, last day to enrol Jan 9

    The day is celebrated in the form of parades and other military shows in the national capital as well as in all headquarters.

    This year on the Army Day, the Indian Army is organising several competitions in which any Indian citizen can take part.

    "On 15 January 2019 #IndianArmy celebrates Army Day. It is celebration of commitment to idea of Nation First. This #ArmyDay participate in online Painting, Photography,Slogan & Video competitions. Competitions are open from 4 Dec 2018 to 9 Jan 2019," the tweet on Indian Army's official handle said.

    Indian Army Day: Competitions for general public being organised, last day to enrol Jan 9

    Online video making, painting, photography and slogan writing competition are some of the competitions that are being organised.

    Find out more about the competition by clicking here.

    Last day to enrol for these competitions is January 9.More information can also be found on Facebook page @indianarmy.adgpi

    Read more about:

    army day indian army

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue