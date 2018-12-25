Indian Army Day: Competitions for general public being organised, last day to enrol Jan 9

New Delhi, Dec 25: Every year, January 15th is observed as the Army Day. On this day, the Indian Army showcases its strength and valour. It is a day to salute the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country.

The Army observes this day to honour the first Indian Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army KC Cariappa, who took over the reins of the Indian Army, 15 January 1949. Field Marshal Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

The day is celebrated in the form of parades and other military shows in the national capital as well as in all headquarters.

This year on the Army Day, the Indian Army is organising several competitions in which any Indian citizen can take part.

"On 15 January 2019 #IndianArmy celebrates Army Day. It is celebration of commitment to idea of Nation First. This #ArmyDay participate in online Painting, Photography,Slogan & Video competitions. Competitions are open from 4 Dec 2018 to 9 Jan 2019," the tweet on Indian Army's official handle said.

Online video making, painting, photography and slogan writing competition are some of the competitions that are being organised.

Find out more about the competition by clicking here.

Last day to enrol for these competitions is January 9.More information can also be found on Facebook page @indianarmy.adgpi