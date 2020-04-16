Indian Army coordinates with Indian Railways to run 2 special trains

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Apr 16: Indian Army to run 2 special trains to meet operational requirements of northern and eastern borders coordinating with the Indian Railways during COVID-19 lockdown, the force said on Thursday.

"To meet the operational requirements of Northern and Eastern borders, two military special trains are planned to be run," Indian Army stated.

Indian Army to run 2 special trains to meet operational requirements of northern and eastern borders during COVID-19 lockdown. Both trains to start from Bengaluru. The first train to start on April 17 and reach Jammu via Ambala and second train to start on April 18 for Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/PiyJAPMAs4 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

Both trains to start from Bengaluru. The first train to start on April 17 and reach Jammu via Ambala and second train to start on April 18 for Guwahati.

The route planned by the Indian Army is that the first train will start from Bengaluru and will have stoppage at Belgaum, Secundrabad, Ambala and terminates at Jammu.

While the second train will start from Bengaluru and stop at Belgaum, Secundrabad, Gopalpur, Howrah, New Jalpaiguri and terminates at Guwahati.

"This will enable decongestion of category A and B training establishments at Bangalore, Belgaum, Secundrabad and Gopalpur as well as assist in operational preparedness of active formations deployed in the borders," sources in Indian Army said.

The force said that only the personnel due to rejoin units deployed in northern and eastern borders and who have undergone mandatory quarantine period/found medically fit will be accommodated.