Indian Army Chief General Naravane sends powerful message on 73rd Army Day

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 15: On January 15, India marks the 73rd Army Day to commemorate the first Indian army chief who took over the post on 15 January 1949 from the British, and COAS General MM Naravane extended warm wishes to the troops and their families but also gave a powerful message to India's adversaries.

Making veiled references to China and Pakistan, General Naravane said, "While remaining committed to resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, the Indian Army has been swift and decisive in its response to counter any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control. Relentless operations against state-sponsored terrorism have reinforced moral and operational ascendancy along the Line of Control."

The Army Chief said the forces are taking rapid steps to acquire new capabilities and a large number of projects to acquire better technologies are underway.

"The Indian Army enjoys a distinctive space in the hearts and minds of our citizens. I am sanguine that we shall continue to uphold our core values and ethos and live up to the trust reposed in us by the nation. The Indian Army is and will always remain strong and capable," General Naravane added.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his wishes on the momentous day and said "India will remain forever grateful to courageous" soldiers.

"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind," President Kovind said.