Indian Army adds fire-power to hit Pakistan with precision

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 10: Adding more firepower to hit Pakistan, India has tested the newly acquired GPS guided 155 mm Excalibur precision artillery shells at Pokhran.

It may be recalled that India had recently purchased the GPS guided ammunition from the United States following the Pulwama attack.

The ammunition gives Indian guns the extended range and also has the ability to hit targets with high accuracy. 10 conventional munitions can be taken to accomplish what one Excalibur weapon can do, its makers have claimed.

The Indian Army can hit enemy positions close to populated areas without causing collateral damage.These shells would be used in the M-777 Ultra Light Howitzers, which were acquired by India in November last year from the United States.

The US Embassy said that the Indian Army conducted test-firing of the newly acquired US Excalibur precision guided munitions at Pokhran. This will integrate with the US origin M-777 Ultralight Howitzer.

The Excalibur has a range of 40 to 57 kilometres.

This weapon would be extremely handy to hit Pakistan at specific targets without causing collateral damage. The weapon also gains significance in the wake of the increased cease-fire violations by Pakistan. There have already been 2,800 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 alone.

Pakistan has been indulging in a larger number of cease-fire violations ever since the abrogation of Article 370. Sources tell OneIndia that the increased violations are aimed at providing cover fire to the terrorists, waiting to infiltrate into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.