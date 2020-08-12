YouTube
    Indian Amb meets top Chinese leader, briefs him about India’s stand on easter Ladakh

    New Delhi, Aug 12: Amidst the rising tensions with China, Ambassador Vikram Misri met with Liu Jianchaou, the deputy director office of the CPC Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission.

    Amidst heightened tensions, why India should be wary of China’s Comment crew

    During the meeting, Misri meet Jianchaou of India's stance on the situation on the borders on easter Ladakh and the overall bilateral relations.

    Indian Amp meets top Chinese leader, briefs him about India’s stand on easter Ladakh
    Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat informed a committee of lawmakers that the de-escalation in Ladakh where the Chinese troops transgressed in June may take more time. He also said that this transgression led to the Indian troops being deployed in large numbers.

    Future of India-China ties depends on reaching 'some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar

    The General also emphasised that India its prepared to face any onslaught. However efforts are being made to bridge the trust deficit with China, he also said.

    Meanwhile, India has told China to stop further construction and pull back troops from the Depsang-Daulat Beg Oldie sector of eastern Ladakh. During the talks between the two sides, India also told China to stop further construction activities in the area.

    During the talks, India stressed upon the importance of reducing tensions in the Depsang plains, an official familiar with the developments told OneIndia. This has been a major flash point for several years now, owing to the perceptions of the Line of Actual Control.

    The military level talks between the two sides were held on Saturday between 11 am and 7,30 pm. India stressed on the fact that the PLA troops who are camping near the Bottleneck area in the Depsang plains since May should not block Indian soldiers from going to their Patrolling Points-10, 11, 12 and 13.

      Bengaluru violence over Facebook post | Stone pelting & arson in city | Oneindia News

      Pull back from Dapsang-Daulat Beg Oldie sector, India tells China at military level talks

      The primary agenda of the meeting was to reduce tensions at the Depsang Plains, where there is a massive build up of troops of both sides. The meeting would discuss ways to de-escalate as well as disengage. India will also seek restoration of patrolling rights for its soldiers.

