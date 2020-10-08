Indian Airforce Day 2020: Ready to safeguard nation says IAF chief as Rafales take to the skies

New Delhi, Oct 08: The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft participated in the full dress rehearsal of the IAF parade.

Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said, " I commend all air warriors for quick response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers, when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all requirements of deployment and sustenance for Indian Army.

This year has indeed been an unprecedented one. As COVID-19 spread across the globe, our nation's response was firm. The tenacity & resolve of our air warriors ensured that IAF continued to retain its capability to undertake full-scale operations throughout this period the IAF Chief also said.

I want to assure the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard our nation's sovereignty and interests in all circumstances, he further added.

As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations, the Air Chief also said.

On Wednesday, the Indian Air Force conducted a full dress rehearsal including a fly past by its aircraft, at its Hindon base in Ghaziabad for the 88th IAF Day on October 8.

The Tejas LCA, Jaguar, Mig-29, Mig-21 and Sukhoi-30 aircraft were part of the rehearsal, besides the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet, an IAF official said.

#WATCH Ghaziabad: Newly inducted #Rafale fighter aircraft on display during the full dress rehearsal of IAF Day parade at Hindon IAF base, ahead of the Indian Air Force Day on October 8 pic.twitter.com/tUPuIs552T — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2020

Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10 in a major boost to India''s air power capability at a time when the country has been engaged in a months-long tense border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

#WATCH Indian Air Force fighter jet carries out vertical charlie manoeuvre at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, as IAF celebrates its 88th anniversary today.#AirForceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/K68On8puHb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

#WATCH Rafale fighter jet carries out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight, on the 88th IAF day, at Hindon airbase pic.twitter.com/3GB7CMs0YX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

The official said IAF''s helicopter fleet like Mi17V5, ALH Mark-4, Chinook, Mi-35 and Apache were also part of the fly past. He added that planes like C-17, C-130, Dornier and DC-3 Dakota were also part of the full rehearsal day.

Suryakiran aerobatic team and Sarang aerobatic team were also part of the fly past.

The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932.