    Indian Airforce Day 2020: Ready to safeguard nation says IAF chief as Rafales take to the skies

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 08: The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft participated in the full dress rehearsal of the IAF parade.

    Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said, " I commend all air warriors for quick response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers, when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all requirements of deployment and sustenance for Indian Army.

    Indian Airforce Day 2020: Ready to safeguard nation says IAF chief as Rafales take to the skies

    This year has indeed been an unprecedented one. As COVID-19 spread across the globe, our nation's response was firm. The tenacity & resolve of our air warriors ensured that IAF continued to retain its capability to undertake full-scale operations throughout this period the IAF Chief also said.

    Indian Air Force Day: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh extend wishes; Rafale aircraft on display

    I want to assure the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard our nation's sovereignty and interests in all circumstances, he further added.

    As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations, the Air Chief also said.

    On Wednesday, the Indian Air Force conducted a full dress rehearsal including a fly past by its aircraft, at its Hindon base in Ghaziabad for the 88th IAF Day on October 8.

    The Tejas LCA, Jaguar, Mig-29, Mig-21 and Sukhoi-30 aircraft were part of the rehearsal, besides the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet, an IAF official said.

    Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10 in a major boost to India''s air power capability at a time when the country has been engaged in a months-long tense border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

    The official said IAF''s helicopter fleet like Mi17V5, ALH Mark-4, Chinook, Mi-35 and Apache were also part of the fly past. He added that planes like C-17, C-130, Dornier and DC-3 Dakota were also part of the full rehearsal day.

    Indian Air Force Day 2020: A look at IAF's mighty fighter jet fleet

    Suryakiran aerobatic team and Sarang aerobatic team were also part of the fly past.

    The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 8, 2020, 11:03 [IST]
