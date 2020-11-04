Indian Air Force to receive three more Rafale jets in Ambala today

Indian Airforce Day 2020: Ready to safeguard nation says IAF chief as Rafales take to the skies

New Delhi, Nov 04: In what comes as a recent development, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to receive three more Rafale jets today. Interestingly, the fighter aircraft will take off from France and reach India without making a single stop.

The Rafale jets will fly from Istres in France today morning and reach Jamnagar in India by evening. The jets will be accompanied by French Air Force's mid-air refuelling aircraft.

According to reports, an expert team led by Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Projects) has been coordinating the logistical issues for receiving the fighter jets in France. IAF pilots who will fly the jets have been trained in batches at Saint-Dizier airbase in the European nation.

By April IAF to have 21 Rafale Fighter Jets

It should be noted that India already has five Rafale jets in service and induction of three more will significantly bolster India's defence.

India received its first batch of five Rafale jets earlier this year in July and they were officially inducted in September.

These combat aircraft have been deployed in the conflict zone of Ladakh, where the Chinese army has been making provocative moves inside the Indian territory.

Key features of Rafale jet

The Rafale jets are manufactured by French giant Dassault Aviation and India has signed an inter-governmental deal with France to buy 36 of these jets at a cost of Rs 59,000.

It is a 4.5 generation jet and is laced with cutting-edge weapons, superior sensors and fully-integrated architecture. This fighter jet also carries semi-stealth capabilities and can execute nuclear attacks.

India prepares to induct more Rafale jets: IAF team in France

The fighter aircraft has HAMMER missiles integrated into it. It is also armed with beyond visual range missiles like Meteor, SCALP and MICA, increasing its ability to take on incoming targets from a distance.