Indian Air Force Day: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh extend wishes; Rafale aircraft on display

New Delhi, Oct 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the Indian Air Force on its foundation day, saying the courage, valour and dedication of its soldiers to protect the country inspire everyone.

In a tweet on the Air Force Day, PM Modi lauded the force and said its brave soldiers do not only protect Indian skies, but also play a leading role in serving humanity during any crisis.

The prime minister also posted a brief video in which he speaks of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) beginning in 1932 as a force of six pilots and 19 airmen and its rise to become one of the strongest forces in the 21st century.

It is a memorable journey, Modi said, as he praised the IAF and noted the pride and respect it commands from people.

Union Home Minister also took to Twitter and extended his wishes to the India Air Force on its foundation day.

"Greetings on Indian Air Force day! From safeguarding our skies to assisting in all odds, our brave Air Force personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. Modi govt is doing everything possible to keep our mighty air warriors roaring loud in the skies," Amid Shah said in a tweet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his wishes to the air warriors and their families on the 88th anniversary of Indian Air Force (IAF). He said, "I am confident that the IAF will always guard the nation's skies, come what may. Here's wishing you blue skies and happy landings always."