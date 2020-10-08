Indian Air Force Day 2020: Theme, motto and wishes

New Delhi, Oct 08: Every year on October 8, the country celebrates Indian Air Force Day to celebrate one of the strongest armed forces in India. This year, the country is celebrating its 88th Indian Air Force Day.

The day intends to raise awareness about the Indian Air Force (IAF) as an organisation that strives to strengthen national security and authority.

Notably, IAF is the fourth largest air force in the world.

Motto of the IAF

Nabha Sparsham Deeptham, which means 'touch the sky with glory', has been taken from the 11th chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, which comprises the discourse given by Lord Krishna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

Check the Indian Air Force Day wishes:

This air force day let's unite in solidarity to salute the protectors of our sky.

Happy Indian Air Force Day 2020!

Salute to the prodigious efforts and passion of our protectors.

Happy Indian Air Force Day!

Salute to the brave soldiers of our skies.

Happy Indian Air Force Day!

The nation and nationals remain forever in debt to our protectors. Thanking all our air force personnel on this day. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2020!

A big salute to the patriotism of our great heroes this air force day.

Happy Indian Air Force Day!

Thank you Indian Air Force for ensuring that we wake up with free skies on our heads.

Happy Indian Air Force Day!

Let us salute all the heroes who guard our freedom.

Happy Indian Air Force Day!

The guardian of the skies who protect us from all terror, we salute you.

Happy Indian Air Force Day 2020!

Thank you for being our protector serving with such dedication and zeal.

Happy Indian Air Force Day!