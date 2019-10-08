Indian Air Force Day 2019: Significance, Where would the main event be held

India

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 08: Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the birth of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 8, 2019. Today is the 87th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. The IAF has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions since its inception.

The main ceremony of the Air Force Day will start at 8 am at Hindon base in Ghaziabad. Along with the Air Force Day Parade, a grand air display involving different kinds of planes that IAF uses has been planned.

Last year's air display involved flag bearing skydivers of famous Akash Ganga Team, who will jumped from an An-32 aircraft. Flypast by Mi-17 V5 and Rudra helicopters, Dornier, C-130J and C-17 transport aircraft, Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft. IAF paratroopers are also likely to demonstrate their skill during the 87th Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Base.

The Indian Air Force will also be showcasing its Chinook and Apache helicopters for the first time. Both these helicopters were acquired from the United States and inducted within in the last few months.

Indian Air Force history:

Indian Air Force was officially established on 8 October 1932 as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire which honoured India's aviation service during World War II with the prefix Royal. After India gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1947, the name Royal Indian Air Force was kept and served in the name of Dominion of India. With the government's transition to a Republic in 1950, the prefix Royal was removed after only three years.

Since 1950 the IAF has been involved in four wars with Pakistan and one with China. Other major operations undertaken by the IAF include Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus and Operation Poomalai. The IAF's mission expands beyond engagement with hostile forces, with the IAF participating in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Indian Air Force Trivia:

Indian Air Force ranks as the fourth-best airforce in the world.

The Indian Air Force functions with the motto "Touching the Sky with Glory".

The President of India serves as the Commander-in-Chief of our forces including IAF.

The Government, in January 2002, granted the rank of Marshal of the Air Force to Arjan Singh, thus making him the first and the only Five-star officer with the Indian Air Force and ceremonial chief of the air force.

Indian Air Force is categorized into five operational and two functional commands.

In 2010, the Air Force Network (AFNET), a robust digital information grid that enabled quick and meticulous threat responses, was launched.

The Indian Air Force has the strength of about 170,000 personnel and more than 1,400 aircraft and considered as one of the leading air forces of world.