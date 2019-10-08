Indian Air Force Day 2019: IAF prepares to conquer sky; Apache, Chinook choppers among top aircraft

New Delhi, Oct 08: Air Force Day 2019 is celebrated to mark the birth of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 8, 2019. Today is the 87th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. The IAF has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions since its inception.

To mark the anniversary, the main ceremony of the Air Force Day will start at 8 am at Hindon base in Ghaziabad where spectacular air display will showcase both vintage aircraft and modern fleet. Along with the Air Force Day Parade, a grand air display involving different kinds of planes that IAF uses has been planned. The ceremony will conclude with a spell-binding aerobatic display.

The IAF will also be showcasing its Chinook and Apache helicopters for the first time. Both these helicopters were acquired from the United States and inducted within in the last few months.

Indian Air Force Day 2019: Significance, Where would the main event be held

The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to formally receive the first Rafale fighter jet in France's Merignac, a delivery the IAF has been eagerly waiting for nearly two decades now.

Last year's air display involved flag bearing skydivers of famous Akash Ganga Team, who will jump from an An-32 aircraft. Flypast by Mi-17 V5 and Rudra helicopters, Dornier, C-130J and C-17 transport aircraft, Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft. IAF paratroopers are also likely to demonstrate their skill during the 87th Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Base.