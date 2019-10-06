Indian Air Force Day 2019: Full dress rehearsal held at Hindon Air Base

IAF conducts rehearsals in Hindon Air Base

The full dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day 2019 kicked off Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad today. During the rehearsal, Apache and the Chinook helicopters were showcased.

Why Indian Air force Day is celebrated?

Indian Air Force is also known as 'Bhartiya Vayu Sena' and is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. The celebration of this day was officially started on October 8 in the year 1932 in order to increase the awareness of Indian air force in any organization of the national security both officially and publicly.

How is Indian Air force Day celebrated?

Indian Air force Day 2019 is celebrated with same zeal and pride at various Air Stations all over the country. All Air Force stations in several states will conduct their parades at their respective Air bases. Even the military parade will be conducted as per the same schedule and the protocol that is followed each year. The Supreme Commander of the IAF is the National Commander of the air force also contributes in many forms.

IAF to showcase Apache, Chinook choppers

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase its newest acquisitions - the Apache and the Chinook helicopters on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day 2019. The Air Force Day celebrations will be held with a spectacular air show at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on October 8.

Rajnath Singh to travel to Paris to receive first Rafale fighter jet:

On Air Force Day on October 8 - which also happens to be Dussehra this year - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will receive the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets to be acquired by IAF, in France.