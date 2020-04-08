India would be unlocked in a staggered manner: Here is what the govt is planning

New Delhi, Apr 08: The exit plan post the lockdown is being discussed and the Union Government is likely to take a call on the matter by April 10.

All the recommendations that the government has got so far say that the lockdown should be lifted in a phased manner. The lockdown ends on April 15 and during a meeting chaired by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, it was suggested that educational institutions remain shut until May 15. Further restrictions on all types of religious activity be imposed, it was further suggested.

Centre inclined towards prolonging lockdown restrictions

During the meeting of the Prime Minister with the chief ministers, one of the key concern that was raised was with regard to the harvesting of the wheat crop. The CMs said that some relaxation must be given in this regard.

Currently the Centre is studying the suggestions given by the states and health experts apart from examining data. The government says that the lockdown has helped a great deal and the cases are now staggered. However the surge is being attributed to the pre-lockdown period.

Sources tell OneIndia that the lockdown would be exited in a staggered manner. Tough restrictions would have to remain in place especially in the hotspots. While, it is a good idea to restrict religious activity and keep schools and colleges closed, a decision would also be taken on whether or not to re-open malls. Even in the case of cinema houses, a decision would need to be taken. Many are not in favour of opening, malls, hotels and cinema halls immediately as it would lead to crowding.

It would be extremely difficult to impose social distancing in these places. The law enforcement agencies are already tired and we would not like to add to their burden, the source also said.

The Government is inclined towards prolonging most of the restrictions. These would include social distancing also. The source also said that there is unlikely to be a lift on train, metro and flight services. The possibility of inter-state movement is also remote, the officer cited above added.

While the lockdown may continue in several places, essential economic activity cannot be held back for too long. The officer also said that shutting down the economy for too long will make its recovery difficult. However it is also important to ensure that there is no stage-III of the infection.

The challenge now is to ensure that there is an uninterrupted supply of essential goods, especially food, medical items and medicines.