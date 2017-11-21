India won’t send Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife alone to Pakistan

India is not keen on sending Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife to meet him in Pakistan alone. India wants Jadhav's mother to accompany him to Pakistan as this was the first request which was made, Indian officials say.

India has written to Pakistan asking it to allow Jadhav's mother to accompany his wife. Pakistan is yet to respond to the request. On November 10, Pakistan had said that it would permit Jadhav's wife to visit him. India, however, responded through diplomatic channels to permit even the mother to visit him.

The Pakistan foreign office in a tweet had said that it had received India's reply to Pakistan's humanitarian offer. The same has been received and is under consideration, the tweet also read.

Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan on charges of espionage. His mercy plea was rejected by a military appellate court. His clemency plea is under consideration by the army chief at present.

OneIndia News