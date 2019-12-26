  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR Solar Eclipse
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India witnessing the final solar eclipse of the decade, Ring of Fire seen in Dubai

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: The final solar eclipse of the decade is being witnessed in several parts of the country. The eclipse that began around 8:17 am on Thursday was witnessed in Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi.

    The solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. The eclipse, a celestial event that has formed the Ring of Fire over Earth's eastern hemisphere was witnessed in many parts of the world.

    India witnessing the final solar eclipse of the decade, Ring of Fire seen in Dubai
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    In Dubai the Ring of Fire was completely visible. In India the eclipse forming a half circle was viewed in many places like- Ahmedabad, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, in Odisha the sky turned pink in color as the eclipse began this morning.

    Solar Eclipse in pictures

    The eclipse begun at around 8:17 am and will continue till 10:57 am today.

    According to the astronomical record there are three types of solar eclipse partial, annular and total. This is the annular solar eclipse.

    Scientists suggested that people should not look at the Sun with naked eyes during the eclipse without proper protection as even it can damage the eyes. It is suggested to use solar filters, pinhole camera or a telescopic projection to witness the final celestial event of the decade.

    Other countries where the eclipse will be visible are- Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Guam.

    Solar Eclipse today: Time and place to watch

    Though the partial phase of the eclipse has begun at 8:17 am, but the annular phase begun only an hour later, at 9:06 am and will end at 12:29 pm. The partial phase will end at 1:36 pm.

    More SOLAR ECLIPSE News

    Read more about:

    solar eclipse dubai

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue