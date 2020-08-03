YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India witnesses a silver lining as number of recovered COVID-19 cases crosses 1.1 million mark

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 03: Amidst the widespread of the pandemic there is a silver lining as the number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 has crossed the 1.1 million mark over the weekend.

    1 lakh persons were declared fit over the weekend, the highest numbers recorded yet over two days. This is seen as a sign of the country's disease mitigation strategy being effective in avoiding a high number of fatalities.

    India witnesses a silver lining as number of recovered COVID-19 cases crosses 1.1 million mark

    Niti Aayog member, V K Paul said that the trends indicate India's response to the pandemic is improving at various levels of care including at the societal level as well as hospitals. It suggests that we have learnt to take care of our positive cases. We have learnt how soon to act and what works and what does not. We are able to provide more organised and systematic treatment correctly and those involved in COVID-19 management are learning by the day by reading and from each other, Paul, who heads the national task force on COVID-19 said.

    Odisha allows COVID-19 tests in private labs

    The number of active cases as per the health ministry is 5,67,730 while the number persons discharged stands at 1,14,56,29. The total number of deaths reported is 37,364.

    More CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON ECONOMY News

    Read more about:

    Coronavirus impact on economy coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 8:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue