India will win both battles under PM Modi’s leadership: Amit Shah on COVID, India-China standoff

New Delhi, June 28: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday exuded confidence that the country would overcome the two "jung" (battle) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an exclusive interview to news agency ANI, Amit Shah said that he wants to assure the Indians that the country will both the battles under PM Modi's leadership.

"Let me make this clear that we will win both the battles. I want to assure the people of India that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, India is going to win both the battles," Amit Shah said.

Shah came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of playing into China and Pakistan's hand by indulging in "anti-India" propaganda during a crisis.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's "Surender Modi" tweet, Amit Shah said, "We're capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it's painful when the former president of a big party [Rahul Gandhi] does 'ochhi rajneeti' during a crisis."

"It's a matter of introspection for him and his party that their hashtag is being encouraged by Pakistan and China," Amit Shah said.

"If you want to discuss, we will. Let all be discussed from 1962 to today. No one is afraid of discussion. But when the soldiers of the country are making efforts, the government is taking solid steps after taking a stand. At that time, making statements that please Pakistan and China, this should not be done," he said.

Gandhi's "Surender" dig was a response to the Prime Minister's comment at an all-party meet that China has not captured any Indian territory or crossed the border.

"Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured... While we have given a free hand to our armed forces, diplomatically too we have made our stand clear to China. India wants peace and friendship but protecting its sovereignty is supreme," the Prime Minister had said.

20 Indian Army personnel, including a commanding officer (CO), were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15.

It was the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.