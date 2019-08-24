India will run as per wishes of Hindu majority: Maharashtra BJP president

  • search
    Mumbai, Aug 24: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil has coutered a controversy saying that India will run according to the wishes of Hindus majority.

    "The country will run according to what Hindu majority says. If they think they want to see theatrical work (in Ganesha festival) at 12 pm, arrangements may be done," Patil was quoted saying by ANI.

    Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil
    File photo of Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil

    "The administrators are also Hindu, they also go out with their families to celebrate Ganesha festival. There shouldn't be a feeling that the administration only wants to create problems for us," he added.

    Patil was addressing an award distribution ceremony for National Ganesha Festival here on Thursday.

    Two dead, several feared trapped as 4-storey building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

    Last week, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil was caught on camera yelling at a group of flood victims who were voicing their grievances.

    Addressing a crowd, Patil, who is also the guardian minister of Kolhapur and Pune, was asking people to not to get worried and impatient and have faith in the administration's work. Soon after, he lost his cool and raised his voice at a complainant.

