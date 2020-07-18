India will pay for govt's cowardice: Rahul Gandhi's latest on China

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 18: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday continued his attack at the government over its handling of the border issue with China and claimed that India will have to pay a "huge price".

    In a tweet, he also alleged that the government was behaving like a "Chamberlain" and this would further embolden China.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi tagged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh''s speech made in Ladakh on Friday, during his two-day visit there, during which he said progress has been made in talks with China for a solution to the border standoff in Ladakh but he cannot guarantee to what extent it would be resolved.

    Singh sent out a strong message saying that no power in the world can touch an inch of the country''s land.

    Assam floods: Rahul Gandhi appeals to party workers to provide help for those affected

    Rahul Gandhi's "Chamberlain" reference was to the late former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, who followed a policy of appeasement towards Hitler and Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

    Gandhi has been attacking the government continiously since 20 Indian soldiers were killed by China in the Galwan Valley region of eastern Ladakh.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 19:56 [IST]
