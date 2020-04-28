India will be able to produce antibody test kits by May, says Dr Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, Apr 28: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday has said that the country will be able to produce RT-PCR and antibody test kits by May in a video conference meeting.

"All processes are in advanced stage and production will start after getting approval from ICMR", says Dr Vardhan.

The minister also added, "It will help us in meeting our target of 1 lakh test per day by May 31".

The health minister has held a review meeting via video conference with LG-Delhi, Delhi Health Minister, MCD Commissioners, DMs and DCPs of all districts of Delhi and Central/State and district surveillance officers and heads of government hospitals.

It can be seen that India imported almost one million kits from China to ramp up testing but most of the kits later found faulty.

Meanwhile, the number of total positive cases in India nears 30,000-mark following 934 deaths so far with Maharashtra having the highest tally of more than 8,500 COVID-19 positive cases.