India will be a global manufacturing powerhouse soon, says PM Modi

    New Delhi, Nov 05: Speaking at at virtual Global Investor Roundtable, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India will be a global manufacturing powerhouse soon.

    The Prime Minister said,''Through this year, as India bravely fought the global pandemic, the world saw India's national character. The world also saw India's true strengths.''

    He also said,''India has shown remarkable resilience in this pandemic, be it fighting the virus or ensuring economic stability. This resilience is driven by the strength of our systems, support of our people and stability of our policies.''

    In letter to people of Bihar, PM Modi says he needs Nitish Kumar for development

    Modi said,''India offers you Democracy, Demography, Demand as well as Diversity. Such is our diversity that you get multiple markets within one market. These come with multiple pocket sizes & multiple preferences. These come with multiple weathers and multiple levels of development.''

    He said,''India's quest to become 'Aatmanirbhar' is not just a vision but a well-planned economic strategy. A strategy that aims to use capabilities of our businesses & skills of our workers to make India into a global manufacturing powerhouse.''

    India, which is Asia's third-largest economy after China and Japan, had seen a record 23.9% contraction in the first quarter of the current financial year because of the Covid-19 outbreak and the ensuing 68-day nationwide lockdown restrictions since March 25.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 5, 2020, 19:12 [IST]
