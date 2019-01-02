  • search
    India welcomes 69,944 babies on New Year’s Day

    New Delhi, Jan 2: India added 69,944 18 babies on New Year's Day, the highest in the world, the UNICEF said on January 1.

    According to the UNICEF, 69,944 babies were expected to be born on the New Year Day out of 3,95,072 babies likely to be born across the world.

    As per UNICEF, it was followed by China (44,940), Nigeria (25,685), Pakistan (15,112), Indonesia (13,256), the US (11,086), Democratic Republic of Congo (10,053), and Bangladesh (8,428).

    Sydney was set to greet an estimated 168 babies, followed by Tokyo (310), Beijing (605), Madrid (166) and finally, New York (317). Fiji in the Pacific was likely to deliver 2019's first baby and the US its last.

    "This New Year Day, let's all make a resolution to fulfill every right of every girl and boy, starting with the right to survive. We can save millions of babies if we invest in training and equipping local health workers so that every newborn is born into a safe pair of hands," said Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF India Representative, said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 8:49 [IST]
