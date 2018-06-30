India welcomes FATF decision to place Pakistan on grey list

New Delhi, June 30: India welcomed the decision of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Pakistan in its Compliance Document (Grey list) for ICRG monitoring.

Pakistan is the ninth country to be placed on the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force's (FATF's) "grey list", the other eight being Ethiopia, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia and Yemen

Pakistan has given a high-level political commitment to address global concerns on the implementation of FATF standards for countering terror financing and anti-money laundering, especially in respect of UN-designated and internationally proscribed terror entities and individuals.

Ministry of External Affairs stated that the freedom and impunity with which the designated terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and entities like Jamaat-Ud-Dawaa, Lashkar-e-Tayabba, Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to operate in Pakistan is not in keeping with such commitments.

India hoped that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action plan shall be complied with in a time bound manner and credible measures would be taken by Pakistan to address global concerns related to terrorism emanating from any territory under its control.

