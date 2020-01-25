  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India vs Pak tweet case: Poll authorities lodge FIR against BJP candidate Mishra

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 25: Delhi Police on Friday lodged an FIR against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra in connection with his controversial tweet in which he likened the election in the city to an India versus Pakistan contest, sources said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The FIR was filed following directions of the poll authorities, they said. It was lodged at the Model Town Police Station under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the sources said. Twitter, meanwhile, removed the controversial tweet following the directions of the Election Commission.

    "This Tweet from @KapilMishra_IND has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," Twitter wrote on the platform along with an impression of the old tweet.

    EC asks Twitter to remove BJP leader Kapil Mishra's 'India Vs Pak' tweet

    Earlier in the day, the Election Commission had asked Twitter to "take appropriate action" as the controversial tweet aroused communal sentiments. The EC had also said that Twitter should intimate it about the action taken.

    More KAPIL MISHRA News

    Read more about:

    kapil mishra fir

    Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 0:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X