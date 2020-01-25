India vs Pak tweet case: Poll authorities lodge FIR against BJP candidate Mishra

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 25: Delhi Police on Friday lodged an FIR against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra in connection with his controversial tweet in which he likened the election in the city to an India versus Pakistan contest, sources said.

The FIR was filed following directions of the poll authorities, they said. It was lodged at the Model Town Police Station under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the sources said. Twitter, meanwhile, removed the controversial tweet following the directions of the Election Commission.

"This Tweet from @KapilMishra_IND has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," Twitter wrote on the platform along with an impression of the old tweet.

EC asks Twitter to remove BJP leader Kapil Mishra's 'India Vs Pak' tweet

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission had asked Twitter to "take appropriate action" as the controversial tweet aroused communal sentiments. The EC had also said that Twitter should intimate it about the action taken.