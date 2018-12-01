India vies for open, inclusive and rules-based order for peace and prosperity of Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, Dec 1: Indo-Pacific region, maritime issues and connectivity have always been the big issue for India and for which the country has been seeking cooperation from various stakeholders but trilateral meeting of US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being considered as a forward looking movement towards achieving all this.

Foreign secretary of India Vijay Keshav Gokhale said, "The three leaders exchanged view on Indo-Pacific and they agreed for free, open and inclusive and rules-based order is essential for the region's peace and prosperity."

Also Read | G20 Summit: Oops! French Prez Macron finds 2 airport workers to welcome him on arrival

Gokhle said, "The Prime Minister offered in the trilateral meeting some ideas on how to take forward the concept of Indo-Pacific and how the three countries can work together to promote this concept. The Prime Minister in particular felt that it is necessary for the three countries that to reach out to all stake holders to explain the benefit of Indo-Pacific strategy and their advantages to these countries. The leaders also agreed on central role of ASEAN. They also agreed to work on maritime and connectivity issues and to synergies efforts in this regard."

"All three leaders felt that such meetings are useful, they should continue at the margins and subsequent of G 20 meetings and overall there was a very positive atmosphere. The outcome of this first trilateral has been very encouraging the PM and other two leaders were very pleased with the outcome," he said.

The Prime Minister has coinage the new world 'JAI' for Japan, America and India that stands for victory in Hindi. The US president and Japanese prime minister also made brief remarks. The US administration said in a statement after the meeting, "As a treaty ally of Japan and major defense partner of India, the US shares unique and exceptional relationships with both countries based on common democratic values. The three leaders reaffirmed the importance of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision for global stability and prosperity, and pledged to deepen trilateral cooperation."

Also Read | Modi's trilateral meetings with two different groups at G20 Summit is a foreign policy success

Modi said, "the US, Japan and India will be playing a big role for world peace, prosperity and stability and both the countries are our strategic partners and they are very good friends." Interestingly Modi spoke in Hindi. "When you look at the acronym of the three countries Japan, America and India - it's JAI," the prime minister said. "JAI" is a good message that goes out; it's a good beginning. And together ... we will be playing a very big role .. for world peace, prosperity and stability."

Trump said that the US ties with both India and Japan have never been better. And underlined "lots of trade" and military purchases between them. Prime Minister Abe said that the three countries shared fundamental values and strategic interests and stressed the importance of close cooperation between them towards realizing free and open Indo-Pacific".