India vehemently criticises Pakistan allegation of India using chemical weapons

By
    New Delhi, Oct 5: India has vehemently criticized the allegation made by Pakistan concerning the use of chemical weapons by the Indian security forces. The government has made it clear that it is signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention and is completely opposed to the use of chemical weapons.

    Official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs said, "We completely reject allegations made by Pakistan about the reported use of chemical weapons by the Indian security forces against Indian citizens. Such allegations are not new and are totally unfounded."

    The ministry spokesperson said that India has repeatedly stated its complete opposition to the use of chemical weapons by anyone, at anytime, and anywhere in the world. India is an original signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). The international community has recognised India's abiding commitment and contribution to the CWC which is the universal multilateral instrument prohibiting the use of chemical weapons.

    It is therefore a matter of deep concern that Pakistan repeatedly tries to make such false allegations. They are acting in a highly irresponsible manner with the sole purpose of repeating untruths in the vain hope that the international community will start believing in their falsehood. Such malicious attempts to deflect international opinion away from the terrorism emanating from Pakistan shall not succeed.

